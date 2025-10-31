JCT600 unveils Doncaster Mercedes-Benz showroom after year long redevelopment

Car firm JCT600 has unveiled its new Doncaster Mercedes-Benz showroom after a redevelopment lasting almost a year – including a private car handover lounge with video and music to increase suspense for new buyers.

The 44-week programme has seen the Doncaster dealership, located on Wheatley Hall Road, undergo a complete redevelopment to incorporate Mercedes-Benz’s latest retail concept.

Featuring a state-of-the art private consultation lounge, customers are able to configure their new car to meet their own specifications, with colour charts, leather samples and a full video tour of how the finished vehicle will look.

On collection, new owners will receive a private handover experience, bespoke to them and their new vehicle, with video, feature lighting and music to enhance the suspense before the unveiling.

The showroom also features high-definition video walls, displaying lifestyle and product content.

Customers can choose to wait in one of several comfort areas, with private hospitality and relaxation areas located around the showroom.

The JCT600 aftersales team will use the latest Mercedes-Benz systems to optimise the process for customers through digital touch points which make it easier to schedule appointments, view repair requirements, and authorise any additional work at the touch of a button.

There is also a fully refurbished workshop with new diagnostic, calibration, and EV repair equipment.

Outside, customers can enjoy a larger used car display and more parking, including wider parking bays.

The redevelopment of Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster is part of a wider investment in existing and new facilities along Wheatley Hall Road, which includes Audi Doncaster and its JCT600 Approved Used Centre.

Dale Goddard, head of business at Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster, said: “We are really proud to be the first Mercedes-Benz dealership in the region to sport the brand’s latest customer-focused corporate identity, making Doncaster the number one choice for both new car purchases and aftersales.

“With so many features designed to make customers’ visits a real pleasure, from our dedicated private consultation area and stylish surroundings to our innovative aftersales systems, we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our fantastic, redeveloped facility.”

Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster offers a full range of new and used vehicles as well as service and maintenance facilities.