Japanese investor meets Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Doncaster business leader
The attendee list includes Doncaster’s Hitachi Rail and the Foreign Secretary referenced the Doncaster site as an example of the Japanese contribution to the UK economy in his opening remarks.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: “The Business Secretary and I are travelling to Tokyo in March because a closer partnership with Japan means more growth and jobs in the UK.
“UK-Japan trade is worth £27 billion to our economies but there is huge potential to increase this significantly through these new economic discussions that the Japanese have agreed to and our membership of CPTPP.
“I have brought British and Japanese businesses operating in the UK together today to hear about the opportunities lying ahead and how the government can champion their interests.
“Under my leadership, the Foreign Office will use all its diplomatic heft to champion the UK economy overseas. Our diplomats will be the salesforce for UK plc, working hand in glove with DBT to ensure we are supporting British businesses to grasp opportunities overseas and attract investment to the UK.”
Jim Brewin, Chief Director UK & Ireland at Hitachi Rail said: “As a major UK employer and investor, Hitachi Rail welcomes the opportunity to join today’s business roundtable with the Foreign Secretary. The Government’s engagement with business is vital with the CPTPP trade agreement and Industrial Strategy creating a real moment to strengthen economic ties between the UK and Japan.”
