It's fours all round following food hygiene inspectors visits in Doncaster

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Grubo Nadziane Pierogi at 32 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Tea Wi Two at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on August 24

Good news for five establishments.Good news for five establishments.
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Flarepath Hotel at 7 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on August 24

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Dragon I at 2 Crompton Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Hyde Park Sandwich shop at 167 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on August 24

A score of 4 means they take food hygiene very seriously. That said, there is still room for improvement if the organisation wants to be even better.

