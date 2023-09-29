It's fours all round following food hygiene inspectors visits in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Grubo Nadziane Pierogi at 32 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Tea Wi Two at The Old School Shop, Alexandra Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on August 24

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 4: Flarepath Hotel at 7 High Street, Dunsville, Doncaster; rated on August 24

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Dragon I at 2 Crompton Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on August 24

• Rated 4: Hyde Park Sandwich shop at 167 Carr House Road, Belle Vue, Doncaster; rated on August 24