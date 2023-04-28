News you can trust since 1925
International Workers Memorial Day: Several Doncaster residents killed at work in last eight years

As workers, employers and unions commemorate International Workers Memorial Day on Friday, new figures show Several Doncaster residents were killed at work in the last eight years.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

However, the figures were questioned by unions, who said deaths from certain sectors were not included, as well as from work-related illnesses such as asbestos exposure.

The GMB trade union said it is "extremely sceptical" that the current data shows the full story, and claimed there are issues with under-reporting.

The latest figures from the Health and Safety Executive – known as Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations – show seven people were killed in accidents at work in Doncaster over the last eight years, when comparable figures began.

Seven people were killed in accidents at work in Doncaster over the last eight years, when comparable figures began
Across Great Britain, 123 fatalities were recorded in 2021-22 – which means 1,100 people have died at work in the last eight years.

Daniel Shears, national health and safety officer at GMB, said: "Whilst almost all work-related fatalities in the scope of RIDDOR will be reported, by definition this excludes deaths at sea, deaths airside in aviation, all work-related road traffic fatalities, and work-related suicides."

Mr Shears said adding these and those from long-term illnesses caused in the workplace puts the true figure of annual deaths in the UK between 20,000 and 50,000.

He also called on greater funding for regulators to increase the number of employers reporting injuries and fatalities.

Meanwhile, 61,700 workers reported non-fatal injuries across the country in 2021-22 – of them, 366 were in Doncaster.

Some 235 (64%) resulted in someone missing at least seven working days.

An injury is recorded if an employee misses the following seven days of work, or if they suffer a fracture, amputation, reduction or loss of sight, serious burn, a head injury which causes unconsciousness, scalping, crush-related injuries, or hypothermia or heat-induced illness caused by working in an enclosed space.

Shelly Asquith, health and safety lead at the TUC, said: "Now is not the time for complacency. Too many people are dying from avoidable workplace accidents and illnesses".

Ms Asquith also called on the Government to provide "proper investment in health and safety enforcement".

"The HSE has had more than half its budget cut in the last 10 years," she added.

