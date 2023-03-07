International Women’s Day: Doncaster woman celebrated by colleagues at Amazon

Whether it’s to share experiences of women supporting women at Amazon through mentorship, upskilling and affinity group connectivity, or to highlight high-flyers and leaders at the company, Amazon in the UK is celebrating the dynamic range of women working across its network.

Gill Fedorov, from Doncaster, is one of those women.

Gill works at Amazon in Doncaster iPort as Site Leader.

Gill Fedorov, Site Leader

After leaving university, Gill spent 18 years working and leading operations for Royal Mail across Yorkshire. After holding different positions in operations, Gill was given the opportunity to work in site leadership and logistics, which is where she discovered the opportunities at Amazon. This led to her joining the company in 2017.

Alongside her role, Gill is also heavily involved in Amazon’s Sustainability and Environmental project, works as an active member of the Women at Amazon group. Gill is also a mentor in training programmes that help people to ask the right questions and avoid unconscious bias.

Speaking on working at Amazon, Gill said: “The most wonderful thing about working at Amazon is that there is no ‘typical’ day. The nature of my line of work has a great level of flex which allows me to get involved in other projects that interest me and enables me to meet and develop relationships with more people. I am thankful that my employer provides such opportunities.”

Speaking on why she feels so strongly about providing mentorship in the workplace, Gill said: “I am currently mentoring two people and from experience, I know how much value there is in having a mentor, whether it’s formal or informal. Mentoring enables both the mentor and mentee to learn and see things from a different perspective.”

“Mentorship provides people with the opportunity to share concerns, learn and grow and I absolutely love getting to watch my mentees develop as individuals both personally and professionally.”

Gill continued: “I am grateful to my mentees for providing me with great insight into the various lines of business at Amazon and for giving me the opportunity to see things from a different angle.”

Gill expresses the importance of International Women’s Day, saying: “It is important to value the difference of opinion and outlook. Recognising women for what they bring into the workplace, family and society will make the world a better place.”

Shiona Rolfe, President, UK Women in Operations Board, said: “We are proud to have Gill as part of the team at Amazon in Doncaster iPort. She is an example to all of us of what true workplace connection and leadership looks like and we’re thankful to her for her efforts. International Women’s Day encourages us to celebrate stories like Gill’s, inspiring us to continuing embracing equity for the good of all Amazon employees in Doncaster and across the UK.”