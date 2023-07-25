Freya takes over from Katey Dent in heading up all corporate aspects for both venues, from accommodation to conferences and company events and parties.

Having worked at the hotel for over three years, Freya has worked on reception and in events at both venues. She also lives locally in Gainsborough and has extensive knowledge of the area.

Managing Director Craig Dowie said: “Freya has always had something special – she has the spark. Observing her chatting to guests on check in and check out, as well as while running events – she has a natural professional and friendly personality which is perfect for this role.

Freya Alcock, Craig Dowie and Katey Dent

"It was a natural progression for her as the role became available, and she will be out and about visiting local corporate companies and converting new business for the hotel.”

Freya commented: “I am super excited for this promotion and cannot wait to learn the role. I love the hospitality Industry and people and enjoy working at the Crown so much, the team are brilliant and Bawtry is such a great place!”