Indian restaurant and takeaway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bar at Alexander House, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Alexander House, High Street, Askern, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Mirchi, a restaurant and takeaway at Marshland Road, Moorends, was given a score of zero on October 19.
A zero rating is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.