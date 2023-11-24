News you can trust since 1925
Indian restaurant and takeaway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent improvement is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT
Bar at Alexander House, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Alexander House, High Street, Askern, was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

And Mirchi, a restaurant and takeaway at Marshland Road, Moorends, was given a score of zero on October 19.

A zero rating is at the bottom of the scale, this means urgent improvement is necessary.

