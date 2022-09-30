Ikea teams up with Doncaster Tesco to launch new click and collect service

Several new “collect near you” bays are set to be installed at stores across the UK as part of a bid to slash delivery costs.

Customers will be able to order online and then meet with a delivery driver at one of the designated points for collection as part of the new service.

A spokesman for Ikea says the process will make it “easier then ever” to shop with them.

Ikea has teamed up with Tesco for the new project.

In total, seven stores have been selected for the initial rollout, including Doncaster.

Customers collecting from the new designated sites will be able to pick up orders over £200 for free, or pay £10 delivery for all other orders.

Tesco Extra in Blackburn will be the first to open the brand new collection point on October 10, with all other sites set to follow suit later this year.

Following a similar trials with supermarket stores in Denmark, Tesco is set to run the trial for an initial period of six months.

The full list of trial sites is:

Tesco Blackburn Superstore

Tesco Doncaster Extra, Balby Woodfield

Tesco Cambridge Newmarket Road Superstore

Tesco Dereham Extra

Tesco Bolton Horwich Extra

Tesco Stockport Extra

Tesco Liverpool Old Swan Superstore

An IKEA spokesman said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Tesco to test and trial more convenient, accessible and affordable collection services in the UK.

“The pilot will launch in Bolton and Stockport later this year. While we are unable to share exact dates at the moment, we will be sure to share further details in the coming months."

The latest update was greeted with a mixed reaction online, with retail analyst Natalie Berg describing the collaboration as “interesting”.

“Ikea gets the need to become more accessible (despite the ££) and imagine more pressing now w/ consumers shying away from big-ticket buys and consolidating trips,” she tweeted.

“That said, still need to spend £200 for 'free' collection.”