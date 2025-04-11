Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The operator of Doncaster’s Markets has announced that the historic Corn Exchange will re-open to the public during the Easter weekend, with a range of new businesses following the building’s £5m government-funded revamp.

Originally built in 1870 as a concert hall and marketplace, the iconic grade II listed building, which features Victorian classical architecture with a dome similar to that on the original Crystal Palace, has gone through 24 months of restoration to return the building to its former glory.

Now set to be home to a range of local entrepreneurs, the market will initially see five brand new retail offerings, as well as a licensed cafe open at the venue.

The newly created artisan Victorian-style shopfronts will be the base for beauty therapist KLSandco, Little Darlings Boutique, Refine Aesthetics, and Don Valley Brewery.

Iconic Doncaster Corn Exchange will reopen its doors to the public with a range of new businesses following a £5m government-funded revamp.

Michelle Hobson, leasing manager at Market Asset Management, which is the operator of the indoor and outdoor market, Doncaster Wool Market and the Corn Exchange, said: “The attention surrounding the Corn Exchange has been overwhelmingly positive so far and we’re proud to launching this iconic venue with such a fantastic mix of traders.

"We want to support local businesses and help them thrive. The re-launch of the Wool Market in 2019 and now the Corn Exchange couldn’t have come at a better time as we look to increase our efforts to attract people back to the city centre.

“We’re excited to engage the local Doncaster community while also attracting interest from visitors beyond the area. We’ve worked closely with the council to restore the Corn Exchange back to many of its original features, the high-quality feel of the building’s interiors and the buzz it has created for the city is quite special.”

Dan Swaine, director of Place at City of Doncaster Council, said: “This is exciting news for Doncaster and a fantastic opportunity for people to visit the city centre over the Easter weekend. Following the completion of works in November last year, we have seen the building being used regularly for events over the autumn and winter period, and now the building is ready to host retail units once again.

New retail units at the revamped Corn Exchange.

“The building looks incredible, and I hope visitors and locals will travel in to explore the café, traders and units on offer. There will be a real mix of traders, and this will be a real boost to local businesses in the city centre.”

The Corn Exchange will continue to host an exciting variety of events, including music performances, monthly indoor markets, creative collaborations, and more.

Claire Webb from Refine Aesthetics concluded: "As a new aesthetics trader, I’m super excited to be kicking off our journey in the freshly revamped Corn Exchange. This place is a perfect mix of historic charm and modern facilities.

We’re looking forward to connecting with the local community and creating a fun, welcoming space where creativity and self-care can really shine."

The Corn Exchange will reopen on Sunday April 19 and standard retail opening days will be Tuesday-Saturday.

If you a business interested in letting one of the few remaining retail spaces, please contact [email protected]