Iconic Doncaster building to get a major facelift bringing new life to the city centre social scene
The Old George Courtyard, which was formerly known as Old George, is set for a brand new refurbishment and everyone is invited to go along for a grand reopening on Friday February 28.
Located in the heart of the historic Market Place, the venue will undergo a stunning revival.
A spokesman said: “Renamed “The Old George Courtyard” it will be brought back to its former glory, with a modern twist that will breathe new life into the local area.”
The transformation will include a full scale refurbishment, both on the inside and the out, multiple TV screens with a large projector showing Sky Sports. And all this will be carried out with a commitment to preserving the rich history of the building while updating it for a fresh, new experience.
The spokesman added: “Expect a sleek new kitchen and a cutting edge sound system, brand decor, outside courtyard, all open seven days a week, plus lots more, ensuring The Old George Courtyard becomes a top destination in Doncaster city.
"The rejuvenated venue will offer something for everyone, blending its historical charm with modern amenities. It promises to be a central hub for locals and visitors alike.”
They concluded: “Whether you’re a fan of music, great food, quiz nights, or simply looking for a place to relax and socialize, The Old George Courtyard is set to become a must visit destination.”