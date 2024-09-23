Hundreds of roles on offer at Meadowhall Jobs Fair
Taking place on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th September, representatives from a range of retailers and restaurants at the centre will be on hand to offer permanent and temporary roles, as well as provide further information and helpful advice for potential applicants.
The jobs fair will be hosted in the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter from 10am – 7pm each day.
Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands. As one of the region’s largest employers, we’re always looking to support even more people in our local community into work and we’d encourage anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or some career advice to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”
For more information, visit the Meadowhall website and share the Facebook event page with anyone who may be interested.
Retailers attending the jobs fair include:
- AllSaints
- Allsorts
- Boost Juice Bars
- The Shake Lab
- Boux Avenue
- Card Factory
- Claire's
- Dr. Martens
- Flannels
- Flannels Beauty
- Foot Asylum
- Frankie & Bennys
- Glass Onion
- H. Samuel
- JD Sports
- KFC
- Lids
- Lush
- Marks & Spencer
- McDonalds
- New Look
- Next
- Nomination
- Office
- Pandora
- Pop Specs
- Primark
- Frasers
- Sports Direct
- Sunnamusk
- Taco Bell
- Tasty Plaice
- Therapie Clinic
- The Fan Cave
- The North Face
- The Perfume Shop
- Urban Outfitters
- Wagamama
- Virgin Holidays
