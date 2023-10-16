News you can trust since 1925
“Hundreds of millions” in investment required to retrofit Doncaster homes to meet Net Zero targets

Doncaster Council has noted progress on its scheme to retrofit homes across the borough.
By Shannon Mower
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST
1,100 Doncaster homes have been retrofitted to receive energy efficiency upgrades but the council still has a long way to go, a report has found.

In 2021, the council labelled retrofitting homes as a priority in its Environment and Sustainability Strategy as it was revealed that homes are the borough’s second largest producer of carbon emissions.

Since then, the council has secured £13.6 million in external funding to complete the works in the least energy efficient homes in the borough.

Ariel picture of Doncaster city.Ariel picture of Doncaster city.
It matched this investment with £12 million from the council’s housing revenue account budget to create a new Thermal Improvement Programme.

While the progress is positive, the Retrofit Progress Report notes that to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040, hundreds of millions of pounds in funding will be required.

The council estimates that 115,000 homes in both the social and private sector will require retrofit upgrades to meet the target.

