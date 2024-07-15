Hull Trains sees third largest increase in passenger journeys in latest financial year figures

By Alex Brown
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:59 BST
A new study from Office of Rail and Road, analysed by West Somerset Railway has revealed that passenger rail journeys have risen by 24% on Hull Trains in the latest financial year statistics compared to the previous year.

The Office of Rail and Road ‘Passenger rail usage, January to March 2024’ report shows that there were 1.4 million passenger journeys on Hull Trains during the 2023-2024 financial year, a 24% increase from the 2022-2023 financial year, Placing them third overall.

Looking at the rest of the table, Elizabeth Line came first (54%), and ScotRail was second (27%). The report also shows that passenger rail journeys have seen a 230 million surge resulting in a 16% rise when compared to the previous year.

Train Operator/Line

Passenger Journeys Apr 2023 to Mar 2024

Percentage change from Apr 2022 to Mar 2023

Elizabeth Line

220 million

54%

ScotRail

81.1 million

27%

Hull Trains

1.4 million

24%

Avanti West Coast

32.8 million

23%

TransPennine Express

23.4 million

22%

CrossCountry

32.8 million

18%

London Overground

181 million

15%

Caledonian Sleeper

0.3 million

15%

Greater Anglia

76.4 million

15%

TfW Rail

26.2 million

13%

East Midlands Railway

28.9 million

13%

Govia Thameslink Railway

279 million

11%

Merseyrail

28.3 million

11%

South Western Railway

153 million

11%

West Midlands Trains

61.8 million

10%

Grand Central

1.8 million

10%

Lumo

1.3 million

10%

Southeastern

128 million

9%

Chiltern

21.1 million

9%

Great Western Railway

82.6 million

7%

c2c

35.8 million

6%

Northern Trains

85.1 million

5%

London North Eastern Railway

24.2 million

3%

Heathrow Express

4.5 million

-4%
It was also revealed that passenger rail usage figures are edging closer to pre pandemic levels. Passenger journeys were recorded at 1.7 billion in the 2019-2020 financial year. In the latest financial year (2023-2024) those numbers were recorded at 1.6 billion.

Looking into this further, West Somerset Railway uncovered that there has been a 60% increase in recorded passenger journeys from 2021-2022 to 2023-2024.

Financial Year

Passenger Journeys Recorded

Percentage Increase from 21-22 Financial Year

2021-2022

1.0 billion

N/A

2022-2023

1.4 billion

40%

2023-2024

1.6 billion

60%
Speaking on the newly released data, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway said: "It is amazing to see that passenger rail numbers are continuing to edge closer towards pre pandemic figures. The fact that there has been a huge 60% increase from 2021-2022 to this latest financial year is fantastic to see.

“On top of that, an increase of 230 million passenger journeys this financial year is really encouraging. This shows that after a difficult start to the decade, the rail industry continues to get back on its feet to the same level of strength it was before the pandemic.”

