Huge production and distribution warehouse complex goes on market in Doncaster

The 15.26-acre development site has been brought to the market by Avison Young, acting on behalf of the current owner, Keepmoat.

The site is situated immediately south of the well established Redhouse Interchange, where tenants include B&Q, Next, DFS and Asda.

It has a lengthy frontage to Longlands Lane and offers considerable flexibility as to how it is developed, a spokesman said.

The site in north Doncaster has gone on the market.

The site has an employment allocation in the local plan, and it is understood that the local authority is keen to see the site brought forward to provide much needed production and distribution premises on the west side of Doncaster.

It is available for freehold purchase, with a purchase likely to be on a ‘conditional on planning’ basis.’

Rob Oliver of Avison Young said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire a sizeable employment development site.

"Unsurprisingly, we have already received interest from a number of developer and occupier parties and anticipate further interest will be received."

The site suits occupiers seeking premises on the A1 corridor, or between Doncaster and Wakefield to service both South and West Yorkshire with the M18 and M62 also nearby.