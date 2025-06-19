Huge gym set to open in landmark Doncaster city centre building

A huge new gym is set to open in a landmark Grade II listed Doncaster city centre building.

Posters advertising the new business have gone up at Danum House, the site of the former Co-op store in St Sepulchre Gate.

The hoardings suggest the new gym will be called GNM and operated by north west based Gym Near Me, which already operates two outlets in Stockport and Warrington.

The Art Deco listed building, which dates from 1938 has had a number of uses in recent years, housing a Romanian supermarket and prior to that, department stores TJ Hughes and Peacocks.

It originally served as Doncaster’s flagship Co-operative store for many years and also housed a ballroom where The Beatles once played.

The upper floor also served as a nightclub for several decades, operating under a string of names including Romeo and Juliets, Seventh Heaven and Karisma.

Much of the rest of the building is now apartments.