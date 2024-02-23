Huge Doncaster business park plan set to be revived after company's collapse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Enterprise Park was drafted to create dozens of industrial units in land off Wheatley Hall Road.

But work never progressed past the pre-construction phase and last summer insolvency specialists from FRP were called into Doncaster Enterprise Park Ltd - the company behind the scheme.

Now the project off Little Lane is set to bounce back with Watling Real Estate putting the 6.4 acre site on the market.

The park is planned for green space off Little Lane in Doncaster.

The firm has been appointed by the administrators to market the freehold site which intended to provide 64 industrial units and potentially hundreds of jobs for the city.

The land lies in an established commercial area at the rear of the Sandall sewage works.

James Bunce, a surveyor in Watling’s Leeds office, said: “We’re delighted to bring the opportunity to market and expect a buoyant level of interest in what will be one of the area’s major development sites lying on the fringe of the city centre.

“With its location just three miles from Junction 4 of the M18 and six miles from Junctions 30 and 37 of the A1 (M), the units planned for the site will suit those seeking fast access to the motorway network.

An artists impression of the new site.

"It’s encouraging that the development opportunity is being actively promoted by City of Doncaster Council and is included as an employment site within its Local Plan.

“We are seeking expressions of interest on both a conditional and unconditional basis. We’re asking all prospective developers to register their interest with Watling as soon as possible.”

Watling Real Estate was created on 1 June 2023 by a management buyout, supported by Bassi Capital, of the real estate restructuring division of Avison Young. The business is headquartered in London with a network of offices in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol.

The new park will create dozens of business units.

Plans for the project, reported to be worth £12m and promising 200 jobs in the construction phase, secured the backing of Doncaster Council in 2021.