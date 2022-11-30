HSBC to axe 114 banks including Doncaster area branch as firm announces city centre plans
HSBC says it will close 114 branches in UK from April, as customers using them have fallen significantly since pandemic.
The branch in Epworth is among those to close – while the Doncaster city centre bank on the corner of Baxtergate and High Street willl be given an upgrade.
The bank will try to redeploy affected staff, but said about 100 people would lose their jobs.
Banks have closed hundreds of branches in recent years as more people bank online and lenders cut costs.
HSBC said it will invest tens of millions "updating and improving" its remaining 327 UK branches.
Spokesman Jackie Uhi said: "People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning.
"Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us."
She said the decision to close a branch was "never easy or taken lightly", especially if it is the last branch in an area.