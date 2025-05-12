Housebuilder closes door on one Doncaster new home development as another opens

A five-star housebuilder with developments across the region has concluded one Doncaster based development just as a new one in the city opens.

Leading housebuilder Miller Homes has sold all the homes at its Simpson Park development in Harworth, the same week as the show home at its new Doncaster development, Saddlers Chase, was unveiled.

“The homes at our Simpson Park development have always been in high demand highlighting the need for new homes in this area,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The development is in an ideal location for commuting across the region and Harworth, just outside Doncaster, is a bustling small town with lots of amenities ideally suited to couples and young families.”

A total of 116 new homes have been built by the housebuilder as part of the wider Harworth Group Regeneration Scheme since the development opened in June 2022. In addition to the new homes, the housebuilder contributed around £270,000 towards local Education requirements, and £50,000 towards the local Community Infrastructure Levy, bringing added benefits to all who live in the community

Show home at Miller Homes' new Doncaster development, Saddlers Chase.

“Over the coming weeks, the final homes will be completed, and our team will move onto their next development in the region,” said Debbie. “It has been a delight to be part of this very friendly community, and we are proud of the legacy we have created as Harworth continues to develop and prosper.”

Saddlers Chase, Miller Homes’, newest development in Doncaster, is located around ten miles from Simpson Park close to the city centre and next to the iconic racecourse, home of the St Leger Festival.

There is a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes available priced from £289,995.

