Housebuilder acquires 17 acres of land in controversial Rose Hill residential area in Doncaster

Miller Homes is pleased to announce the acquisition of approximately 17 acres of land in an existing prime residential area in the City of Doncaster.

Situated between the residential area of Rose Hill and the city’s racecourse, famous for its St Leger Festival and classic race of the same name, the development will bring 121 two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes to the suburb. Located just a mile from the city centre it is also within walking distance of the picturesque Lakeside area.

“We are delighted to be able to start work on bringing our homes to this wonderful part of Doncaster and helping local people find a brand-new home that suits their requirements perfectly,” said Ian Thomson, Land Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“The design of the development has been carefully considered to create a setting of contemporary homes within landscaped greenspaces and protected woodland around the site boundaries.

"The scheme is a result of close collaboration between our designers and those at Doncaster Council, who have sought to deliver on a design brief which incorporates dwellings from two bed entry level homes to executive five bedroom detached properties.”

The development will be called Saddlers Chase, subtly acknowledging its location, nestled directly adjacent to the racecourse.

In addition to the well-designed development, the housebuilder has made a number of Section 106 contributions to the local community. These include 28 affordable homes, six of which are M4(3) compliant bungalows, designed in accordance with Building Regulations accessibility requirements, meaning they consider the needs of buyers who require wheelchair or flat level access.

Furthermore, there is a contribution of £17,529 to transport improvements, £10,000 towards the City’s Travel Plan and a £719,000 Biodiversity Net Gain contribution, which means the development of the site will result in an overall increase of quality natural habitat in the Authority than before.

Ian added: “Thanks go to our entire project team, internal and external as well as the dedicated Officers and Councillors at Doncaster Council, and we look forward to seeing the site progress in the coming months before we offer our homes for sale early in 2025.”

Miller Homes currently has ten developments located across the Yorkshire region. Established for 90 years, the housebuilder is proud to have a five star rating for its customer service.