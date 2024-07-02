Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following an increase in demand, Barratt Homes has now sold out at its Salter’s Brook development in Cudworth.

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters for appointments at the Carrs Lane development, with the final homes being snapped up quickly.

Having offered a selection of two, three and four bedroom properties, the community in Barnsley proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, young professionals and growing families alike.

Salter’s Brook offered homebuyers excellent commuter links, whilst being set within the idyllic South Yorkshire countryside. The development was close to the village of Cudworth and a short drive from Barnsley town centre.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “Since its inception, our community at Salter’s Brook has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of which had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

