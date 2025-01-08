Historic Doncaster bakery under new ownership secures £250k enterprise loan and three jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 60-year old bakery with two retail outlets in Doncaster has secured a £250,000 loan from Finance for Enterprise (FFE).

Rhodes of Thorne comprises two bakery deli and sandwich shops located in Doncaster. Both shops are located in popular high street locations and enjoy regular and passing trade.

Having been established for over 60 years, the business now under new ownership is very well known in the local area and has adapted from being just a bakery to offering hot and cold sandwiches and other sweet and savoury products.

The new owner is Zobeena Amin who was previously a teacher.

Zobeena Amin and Neil Wade.

Miss Amin’s plans for Rhodes of Thorne include developing additional markets and introducing new sweet and savoury products ranges. She also intends to grow the wholesale side of the bakery business, improve ingredient buying power using existing suppliers, introduce a range of occasion cakes and opening additional stores in the right location.

Commenting, Zobeena said: “FFE have been really helpful and supportive throughout the loan application process, and I am now really excited about the prospect of owning my own business.

“There are many opportunities for Rhodes of Thorne to increase its brand awareness and customer base. I know from previous experience how much a website and using social media can positively impact sales and plan to use these digital marketing skills to deliver these improvements.”

Commenting, Neil Wade, Senior Business Lending Manager from FFE said: “Assisting entrepreneurs with ambitions to create jobs locally is a primary objective for FFE. With Zobeena’s enthusiasm we are sure her new venture will be a huge success and create further new jobs on the high street in Doncaster.”

Rhodes of Thorne was incorporated in 1960 and has been operated for the past 18 years by the previous owners Gail and Steven Jackson who are now retiring. The business currently employs 15 staff across the two sites and these jobs will be safeguarded by the change of ownership.