Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During her visit to Haith Group in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, Her Royal Highness met members of the founding family and current employees and saw one of the company's Queen's Award-winning machines in operation.

Following an introductory presentation by managing director Duane Hill, The Princess Royal toured the company's extensive facilities, gaining an insight into the manufacturing process, from initial design, sheet metal cutting & folding, welding, machining, assembly, and pre-delivery testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Princess Royal was particularly interested in hearing about how Haith developed its Rota-Tip box tipping system and Root Veg Polisher, which won a Queen's Award for Innovation in 2022 and 2010, respectively.

Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal during her visit to Haith Group.

Before leaving, Her Royal Highness witnessed Haith’s latest Rota-Tip box tippler in action and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the prestigious visit.

"We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness and His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, Dame Hilary Chapman, to Haith Group. It was a privilege that we will never forget. I am delighted members of the Haith family, including former chairman Nigel Haith and Engineering Director David Haith, could share the company's story with Princess Anne," said Mr Hill.

"The Princess Royal was genuinely interested in how Haith Group helps farmers, food packers, and processors operate more efficiently and took the time to visit all of our departments, talking to the team and hearing about how we develop our handling solutions to meet the needs of customers in both the UK and around the world. We are incredibly grateful to Princess Anne for choosing Haith to visit."