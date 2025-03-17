‘He can start his life over now’ - housebuilder supports prison reduce reoffending via bricklaying academy

A former inmate at a Yorkshire Category C prison has secured employment in bricklaying following lifechanging support received as a result of a prison reform programme from top 10 housebuilder, Keepmoat.

The individual, who has been referred to as Prisoner X to protect their identity, had struggled with integrating back into society after serving time at HMP Moorland - a prison near Doncaster.

In April last year, Keepmoat joined forces with His Majesty's Prison Service and the National House Building Council (NHBC) to pilot an inmate Bricklaying Academy, where Prisoner X attended before his release.

The first of its kind, the academy introduced experienced tutors, with bricklaying resources and curriculum support also provided by Keepmoat and the NHBC, to inmates wishing to participate in learning bricklaying skills, to improve their job prospects after serving their sentence.

Whilst taking part in the academy, Prisoner X excelled in all modules, took on a mentorship role to support new members and committed to pursuing a career in bricklaying following his release.

Paul Cole, Head of Reducing Re-Offending at HMP Moorland said: “Following his engagement at the Bricklaying Academy, it was clear Prisoner X was eager to progress and develop his skills, giving him the opportunity to start his life over now.

“At HMP Moorland we prioritise the development of prisoners to enable them to gain meaningful employment opportunities upon their release. We’re proud to provide them with relevant skills and training, with an aim to help them find work and live law-abiding lives.”

Debbie Waddington, Group HR Director added: “It’s fantastic to hear that Prisoner X has gained new skills and in turn new job prospects as a result of his engagement in the Bricklaying Academy.

“At Keepmoat, we are passionate about equipping the future workforce with the skills, knowledge and experience they need to build high-quality, affordable homes, as well as to help boost Britain’s regional and national productivity. We are also currently exploring opportunities with prisons in the North West region, with a view to upskilling more ex-offenders too.”

Geoff Mann, Qualifications Manager at NHBC said: “The training is providing a fantastic pathway into a rewarding and well-paid career in the house building industry. We’re delighted to see Prisoner X and others from a range of backgrounds taking up this opportunity.

“It’s vital we attract more people into house building to help address skills shortages and the challenge of an ageing workforce. The academy is helping to support the next generation of house builders, equipping them with the skills to build high quality new homes for the future.”

Since its launch, the Bricklaying Academy at HMP Moorland has been equipping prisoners with industry standard skills to improve their employment prospects upon release. To date, 24 prisoners have engaged with the academy, gaining valuable hands-on experience and employability support.

Keepmoat continues to play a crucial role in supporting the academy from providing essential materials, equipment and training expertise from the NHBC. Additionally, the company has facilitated employment skills bootcamps, including mock interviews and CV preparation sessions, to help inmates transition into the homebuilding and wider construction sector.

The academy offers a 12-week course, accommodating six participants per group. Prisoners learn the proper use of tools, laying bricks, achieving a site-standard finish, understanding health and safety protocols, the importance of PPE, and teamwork.

To find out more about Keepmoat and its work in local communities across the UK, please visit www.keepmoat.com.