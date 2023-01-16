Harron Homes acquires second parcel of land at Rossington regeneration site to build a further 105 houses
Harron Homes has recently acquired a second parcel of land to continue the regeneration of Rossington Colliery in Doncaster.
Harron’s first development on the scheme, called Heatherfields, launched in 2017 and now Harron expects to bring a further 105 homes on its second development called De Maulay Manor.
These form phase five of the overall scheme which is managed by Harworth Estates and now known as Pheasant Hill Park.
The building of new homes on the former Rossington colliery site forms a key part of a wider ‘gateway to the Sheffield City region’ programme that is a game-changing proposition for Yorkshire’s economy including the economically significant iPort.
Harworth’s wider scheme will deliver a total of 1,200 homes as well as a mix of commercial and community uses across the 112 acres.
The development, off Great Yorkshire Way, is located on the town’s southern outskirts near Doncaster Golf Course and Yorkshire Wildlife Park. Within easy reach are the amenities of suburban New Rossington, including shops, schools and a doctor’s surgery while Doncaster’s bustling city centre is just a 10 minute drive away.
Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to return to Rossington and be involved in such an important project for the area. Harworth has been instrumental in orchestrating some fantastic housing developments fulfilling residents’ daily needs, and we’re very pleased to be working with the team again.”
A showhome is anticipated at De Maulay Manor on Pheasant Hill Park, located at New Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0TT by autumn 2023. The development will feature a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes.