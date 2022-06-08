Harvey Smith, aged 17, from Hatfield, will undertake an apprenticeship with Doncaster business Agemaspark, with his education and skills training being delivered by the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre.

Harvey is set to graduate from the UTC, which opened in September, 2020, with a Level 3 Diploma in Engineering in July.

For the apprenticeship, he will learn an aspect of mechanical engineering at the AMRC Training Centre, part of the University of Sheffield and working closely with Agemaspark. While at Agemaspark, he will have regular reviews from the AMRC Training Centre workplace coach.

Paul Stockhill is managing director at Agemaspark and vice chair of Doncaster UTC, which integrates technical, practical and academic learning for 13-18-year-olds.

Students are allowed to follow a chosen specialism in engineering or creative and digital technologies while studying GCSEs, A Levels and developing employability skills.

Paul said: “We are proud of our track record investing in young people and helping to educate and nurture the next generation of engineers. Our apprentices receive on-the-job training with real-world tasks from clients.

“As an experienced apprentice employer, we are excited about the role we can play in helping to produce the engineers of the future.”

Aiming to offer clients a one-stop shop for engineering solutions by combining new technology with cutting-edge design and manufacturing, Agemaspark works with industries including aerospace, oil & gas, medical, food processing, plastic injection moulding and higher education.

For more information about Agemaspark – specialists in precision engineering – visit www.agemasp ark.com

For more information about Doncaster UTC, visit www.doncasterutc.co.uk

Visit https://amrctraining.co.uk/apprenticeships, for further details about the AMRC Training Centre.