Hardworking Harvey gets apprenticeship underway at Doncaster business

One of the first graduates from Doncaster University Technical College (UTC) has started work at a precision engineering company after completing the first year of his apprenticeship at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST

Harvey Smith, aged 18, from Hatfield, has completed his EAL Level 2 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering and in Machining and has now returned to Agemaspark to put his knowledge into practice,

Harvey graduated from Doncaster UTC, with a Level 3 Diploma in Engineering in July 2022 and has continued his training in Sheffield.

He said: “I am really looking forward to putting my new skills into practice at Agemaspark. I have learned how to operate and programme CNC milling and turning machines and how to use hand fitting techniques.

Harvey Smith from HatfieldHarvey Smith from Hatfield
Harvey Smith from Hatfield
“I’ve also learnt how to use manual lathes and manual milling machines and been taught business improvement skills.

“I am looking forward to getting back to the people I work with and making and producing jobs for our customers.”

For the apprenticeship he has learned aspects of mechanical engineering while working closely with Agemaspark.

Paul Stockhill is managing director at Agemaspark and vice chair of Doncaster UTC, which integrates technical, practical and academic learning for 13-18-year-olds.

Paul said: “We can’t wait to welcome Harvey back to the team following his training. He is full of enthusiasm and cant wait to put his new skills to the test.

“He has completed the first year of a three and a half year course and will now work with us at Agemaspark with a few days a month at the Training Centre.

“We are proud of our track record investing in young people and helping to educate and nurture the next generation of engineers. Our apprentices receive on-the-job training with real-world tasks from clients.

“As an experienced apprentice employer, we are excited about the role we can play in helping to produce the engineers of the future.”

Aiming to offer clients a one-stop shop for engineering solutions by combining new technology with cutting-edge design and manufacturing, Agemaspark works with industries including aerospace, oil & gas, medical, food processing, plastic injection moulding and higher education.

For more information about Agemaspark – specialists in precision engineering – visit www.agemaspark.com

Visit https://amrctraining.co.uk/apprenticeships, for further details about the AMRC Training Centre.

