Signum Facilities Management, based in Doncaster, has appointed Ryan Daines as an engineer and Richard Precious to the role of maintenance coordinator.

The award-winning business, which specialises in managing and delivering building maintenance, now has ten permanent employees and two temporary staff set to become permanent in the coming months.

Signum FM is also working with Doncaster College to recruit an apprentice and an additional electrician. By the start of next year, the company expects to have doubled staff numbers from the start of 2022.

Richard Precious and Ryan Daines from Signum Facilities Management in Doncaster

Ryan, aged 29, from Armthorpe, completed a carpentry apprenticeship before working for the prison service as an officer and then joiner.

As a multi-skilled engineer, his role includes carrying out minor repairs, remedial work and installations across plumbing, joinery, electrical and painting.

He said: “The thing I enjoy most about working for Signum FM is the team spirit we have between management and engineers.

"Signum stands apart from the crowd because they make you feel you’re not just a number and that you’re part of a team.

