News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
2 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
2 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
3 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Great British Rail HQ announcement expected before Easter with hope for Doncaster

The announcement of which city will become the home of a new national rail headquarters is set to come before Easter.

By Shannon Mower
Published 18th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT

Doncaster is among six on the shortlist to become the home of the headquarters of Great British Rail, along with York, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham and Crewe.

The shortlist was announced last Summer, however the project was put on hold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Harper MP recently revealed that it is back on track with the announcement to be expected in Spring.

Announcement is expected before Easter
Announcement is expected before Easter
Announcement is expected before Easter
Most Popular

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “Since we put in our bid, Doncaster has continued to grow and we are now officially a city. Our tenacity and drive for the City of Doncaster and our region to become the hub of Britain’s railways has remained steadfast.

“I do hope the right decision is made before Easter and that South Yorkshire and the North can be proud to drive forward a new era for the sector, as the home of Great British Railways.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Doncaster is the natural home for Great British Railways. We have a rich rail heritage spanning back to the Flying Scotsman and the Mallard, we’re the home of successful rail companies including Hird Rail Development, Network Rail and Hitachi, and the place where top rail training facilities thrive. Doncaster has rail in its DNA.

“If government are serious about levelling up places like South Yorkshire they will choose Doncaster as the new home of Great British Railways.”

Michael Hird, Chairman of Hird Group Ltd and Chair of the Doncaster GBR bid said: “Doncaster not only has a rich rail heritage, it has a central position on the rail network, excellent connectivity to all parts of the country and is at the heart of a major rail cluster being well served by rail orientated skills providers.

“The wider region has an unrivalled rail offer with over two hundred rail and engineering companies basing themselves throughout South Yorkshire.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information about the bid can be found by visitint the website at: Great British Railways HQ – You Voted for Doncaster! – City of Doncaster Council

DoncasterRos JonesSouth YorkshireGreat British RailwaysYork