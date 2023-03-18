Great British Rail HQ announcement expected before Easter with hope for Doncaster

Doncaster is among six on the shortlist to become the home of the headquarters of Great British Rail, along with York, Newcastle, Derby, Birmingham and Crewe.

The shortlist was announced last Summer, however the project was put on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Harper MP recently revealed that it is back on track with the announcement to be expected in Spring.

Announcement is expected before Easter

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones said: “Since we put in our bid, Doncaster has continued to grow and we are now officially a city. Our tenacity and drive for the City of Doncaster and our region to become the hub of Britain’s railways has remained steadfast.

“I do hope the right decision is made before Easter and that South Yorkshire and the North can be proud to drive forward a new era for the sector, as the home of Great British Railways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Doncaster is the natural home for Great British Railways. We have a rich rail heritage spanning back to the Flying Scotsman and the Mallard, we’re the home of successful rail companies including Hird Rail Development, Network Rail and Hitachi, and the place where top rail training facilities thrive. Doncaster has rail in its DNA.

“If government are serious about levelling up places like South Yorkshire they will choose Doncaster as the new home of Great British Railways.”

Michael Hird, Chairman of Hird Group Ltd and Chair of the Doncaster GBR bid said: “Doncaster not only has a rich rail heritage, it has a central position on the rail network, excellent connectivity to all parts of the country and is at the heart of a major rail cluster being well served by rail orientated skills providers.

“The wider region has an unrivalled rail offer with over two hundred rail and engineering companies basing themselves throughout South Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad