Government poised to end ban on selling goods in pounds and ounces

At the moment government rules specify you must use metric measurements (grams, kilograms, millilitres or litres) when selling packaged or loose goods in England, Scotland or Wales.

Traders could soon be able to sell goods in pounds and ounces again after the government has pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products imperial units for the first time in 25 years as part of post-Brexit changes to EU laws.

Other possible reforms include plans to permit the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and the introduction of digital driving licences.

The move came as Brexit minister Lord Frost set out plans to ditch Brussels’ rules and claimed “gloom-mongers” have been proved wrong following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The Government intends to review the content of retained EU law – which was preserved in UK law for continuity after the transition period ended in December 2020.

Lord Frost’s comments came despite ongoing uncertainty over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and shortages in shops across the UK, which critics say Brexit has exacerbated.

The minister told peer: “A lot of things haven’t happened that the gloom-mongers said would happen and I don’t think are going to happen.”

He said, “this economy and this country is prospering vastly already under the arrangements that we are putting in place” adding: “High standards need to reflect the context we are operating in.

“I am sure there will be change, but don’t believe those changes will result in regression of standards.”

He said the purpose of the reforms was to “improve the productivity of the UK by putting in place regulations that are tailored to our conditions”.

The only products you can sell in imperial measures are:

Draught beer or cider by pint

Milk in returnable containers by pint

Precious metals by troy ounce