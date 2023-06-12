Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
All the following received a five rating:
Simo's Cafe at 148a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on June 7
Burger Jim at Unit 3, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on June 8
Quayside at The Quayside, High Fisher Gate; rated on June 8
Mozza Prime at 13 St Davids Drive, Cusworth; rated on June 6