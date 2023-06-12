News you can trust since 1925
Good news as top food hygiene ratings handed to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST

All the following received a five rating:

Simo's Cafe at 148a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on June 7

Burger Jim at Unit 3, Ava Court, Doncaster Road, Branton; rated on June 8

They all received a five ratingThey all received a five rating
Quayside at The Quayside, High Fisher Gate; rated on June 8

Mozza Prime at 13 St Davids Drive, Cusworth; rated on June 6

