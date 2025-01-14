Good news as top food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news as they received all receied the top mark of 5.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes canteens:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, Milestone Drive, Wheatley; rated January 13

• Rated 5: Xiao Chi Cafe at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough; rated December 11

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Subway at Travelodge, Lakeside Boulevard, Lakeside; rated January 13