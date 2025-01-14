Good news as top food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news as they received all receied the top mark of 5.

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes canteens:

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, Milestone Drive, Wheatley; rated January 13

• Rated 5: Xiao Chi Cafe at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough; rated December 11

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Subway at Travelodge, Lakeside Boulevard, Lakeside; rated January 13

