Good news as top food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news as they received all receied the top mark of 5.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes canteens:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, Milestone Drive, Wheatley; rated January 13
• Rated 5: Xiao Chi Cafe at Far East Trading Centre, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough; rated December 11
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Subway at Travelodge, Lakeside Boulevard, Lakeside; rated January 13
