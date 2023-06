Good news as top food hygiene ratings given to 14 Doncaster establishments

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mack Opco Ltd at Doncaster International Hotel, Decoy Bank South, Lakeside; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: 4 On The High Street at 4 High Street, Hatfield; rated on April 12

All 14 got a five out of five rating

• Rated 5: Askern Leisure Centre at Churchfield Road, Campsall; rated on March 31

• Rated 5: Ciao Box Grill Ltd at 71 Nether Hall Road; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: DN1 Coffee Lounge at 37 Nether Hall Road; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Market Cafe at The Market Hall Corn Exchange And Fish Market, Market Place; rated on March 28

• Rated 5: JJ's Diner @ CVA Auctions at 24 Carr Hill, Balby; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: St Paul's - Warm Space at St Paul'S Church, 21 Goodison Boulevard, Cantley; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Ruby's at Unit 4, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on February 23

And five ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tasty Wok at 201 Carr House Road, Belle Vue; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Mr Lau's Chinese Takeaway at 228a Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills; rated on April 12

• Rated 5: Original Doner at 20 Nether Hall Road; rated on March 30

• Rated 5: Tony's Take Out at Mexborough Bus Station, John Street, Mexborough; rated on March 2

