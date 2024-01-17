Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Banditos, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Cleveland Street, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And The Burger Place, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at The Wool Market, was also given a score of five on July 27.
A five means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law.