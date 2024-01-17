Good news as top food hygiene ratings awarded to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Banditos, in the pub, bar or nightclub category, at Cleveland Street, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.

And The Burger Place, in the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at The Wool Market, was also given a score of five on July 27.