Good news as the top food hygiene rating is awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Campsmount Academy, Ryecroft Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Big Smoke at 3 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on February 1

Fives all round

• Rated 5: Zuvu Fresh Fish & Seafood at 1d Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Argo Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 28

• Rated 5: Back in Time Cafe at 78 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Sweet Dreams by Rachael at National College For High Speed Rail, Carolina Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: KFC at 15 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 24

• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Next Warehouse, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on January 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Fair Green Hotel at Horse Fair Green, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at Lower Sprotbrough, Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 23

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: