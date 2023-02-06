Good news as the top food hygiene rating is awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Leger Education Trust (Catering) at Campsmount Academy, Ryecroft Road, Norton, Doncaster; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: The Big Smoke at 3 Wood Street, Doncaster; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Zuvu Fresh Fish & Seafood at 1d Sunderland Street, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on February 1
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Argo Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Back in Time Cafe at 78 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: Sweet Dreams by Rachael at National College For High Speed Rail, Carolina Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: KFC at 15 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 24
• Rated 5: Gather & Gather by CH&CO Catering Ltd at Next Warehouse, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on January 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Fair Green Hotel at Horse Fair Green, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on February 3
• Rated 5: The Boat Inn at Lower Sprotbrough, Nursery Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on January 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Bella Pizza at 145 Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on January 25