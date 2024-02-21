Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bun And Base Ltd at Bentley Road Filling Station, Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Tweed Coffee Shop at E V Slack And Sons, Carr Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on February 16

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Taco Bell Doncaster Lakeside at Unit 8, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on February 12

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell at Blue Bell Inn, Thorne Road, Blaxton, Doncaster; rated on February 2

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Intake Chippy at 53 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 6