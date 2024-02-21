News you can trust since 1925
Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bun And Base Ltd at Bentley Road Filling Station, Bentley Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Tweed Coffee Shop at E V Slack And Sons, Carr Lane, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on February 16

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to six Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Taco Bell Doncaster Lakeside at Unit 8, Herten Triangle, Herten Way, Doncaster; rated on February 12

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Blue Bell at Blue Bell Inn, Thorne Road, Blaxton, Doncaster; rated on February 2

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Intake Chippy at 53 Montrose Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: China Town Chinese Takeaway at 6 Northgate, Tickhill, Doncaster; rated on January 11

