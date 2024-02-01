News you can trust since 1925
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Zest Bar and Grill at 19-20 High Street, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Kiosk Between Platform 4 And 8, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on January 12

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Lord Nelson at 54 Printing Office Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: The Staff Of Life at Princegate, Doncaster; rated on January 12

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Sweet Thing at Unit 1, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on December 11

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

