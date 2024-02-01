Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Zest Bar and Grill at 19-20 High Street, Doncaster; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Kiosk Between Platform 4 And 8, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on January 12

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Lord Nelson at 54 Printing Office Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: The Staff Of Life at Princegate, Doncaster; rated on January 12

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Sweet Thing at Unit 1, Excelsior Court, Church Street, Conisbrough; rated on December 11