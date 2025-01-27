Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:22 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Back in Time Cafe at 78 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 22

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: British Coal Archives at Costa Coffee, Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, Doncaster; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Black Bull Kitchen at 12 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Doncaster Community Arts - The Point Cafe at The Point, 16-17 South Parade, Doncaster; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Venn Catering at Adwick Park Primary Upper, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Venn Catering at Adwick Park Primary Lower, Stafford Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Whitbys Fish And Chip Restaurant at Leicester Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Argo Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Harvey Arms at Old Bawtry Road, Finningley, Doncaster; rated on January 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Smokey's Pizza & Grill at 32 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on January 9

