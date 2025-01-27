Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Doncaster establishments.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Back in Time Cafe at 78 St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: British Coal Archives at Costa Coffee, Denaby Lane, Old Denaby, Doncaster; rated on January 22

• Rated 5: The Black Bull Kitchen at 12 Market Place, Doncaster; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Doncaster Community Arts - The Point Cafe at The Point, 16-17 South Parade, Doncaster; rated on January 14

• Rated 5: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on January 13

• Rated 5: Venn Catering at Adwick Park Primary Upper, Windmill Balk Lane, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Venn Catering at Adwick Park Primary Lower, Stafford Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Whitbys Fish And Chip Restaurant at Leicester Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on January 9

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Argo Drive, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on January 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Harvey Arms at Old Bawtry Road, Finningley, Doncaster; rated on January 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Smokey's Pizza & Grill at 32 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on January 9