Good news all round as food hygiene ratings of five awarded to four Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read

The following ratings have been given:

• Rated 5: Dunkin Donuts at 10 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated August 12

• Rated 5: Marine Cafe at Kirton Lane, Thorne, Doncaster; rated August 11

• Rated 5: Costa Drive Thru at Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside;

• Rated 5: New Masons Arms at Doncaster Road, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated August 16

