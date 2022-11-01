The GMB Union has released a statement following the announcement that the final flight will take off from the airport on Saturday.

The general trade union has been active in trying to stop the airport’s closure to support its members who work there.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “Doncaster is one of the finest airports in the country. Workers love it, passengers love it and it’s vital for the south Yorkshire economy.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser

“Yet despite public cash being made available to keep it open, the Peel Group seem determined to close it, knock it down for housing and make as much money as possible, with no thought for the community.

“When the final flight leaves on Bonfire Night, hundreds if not thousands of people will see their future go up in smoke.

“GMB members are furious, the people of South Yorkshire can’t allow it to happen.”

Many workers have already said goodbye to their roles on Monday as the last TUI flight took off.

But the final flight altogether will leave for Manchester at 00:15am on 5 November.

The union previously led workers to Parliament to hand in a 100,000 strong petition to save the airport site.

They also led a march from central Doncaster to the airport last week.