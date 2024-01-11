Hot on the heels of the recent news about a brand-new site in St Helens, today global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling, Copart UK, has announced an expansion of their Sandtoft ‘Super Centre’ to create a huge 130-acre site.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new acquisition of an ex-IAA/Synetiq site of 20 acres adjoins the 65 acres of land added recently at Sandtoft, making it the largest Copart ‘Super Centre’ in the UK.

By continuing to enhance their network of Copart Super Centres, which already includes Bristol and Sandwich, Copart are significantly improving strategic storage capacity across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This acquisition, and corresponding increase in land footprint, enables Copart to offer an expansion of their Green Parts, Salvage, and Integrated Services.

Global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling announces expansion create a huge 130-acre site.

Jane Pocock, CEO, said: “As the car parc continues to grow alongside an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, the needs of our customers remain paramount, and we’re fully committed to future-proofing our services accordingly.

“This expansion increases our annual vehicle storage capacity significant.