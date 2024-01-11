News you can trust since 1925
Global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling announces expansion create a huge 130-acre site

Hot on the heels of the recent news about a brand-new site in St Helens, today global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling, Copart UK, has announced an expansion of their Sandtoft ‘Super Centre’ to create a huge 130-acre site.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 11th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 11:34 GMT
This new acquisition of an ex-IAA/Synetiq site of 20 acres adjoins the 65 acres of land added recently at Sandtoft, making it the largest Copart ‘Super Centre’ in the UK.

By continuing to enhance their network of Copart Super Centres, which already includes Bristol and Sandwich, Copart are significantly improving strategic storage capacity across the UK.

This acquisition, and corresponding increase in land footprint, enables Copart to offer an expansion of their Green Parts, Salvage, and Integrated Services.

Global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling announces expansion create a huge 130-acre site.

Jane Pocock, CEO, said: “As the car parc continues to grow alongside an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, the needs of our customers remain paramount, and we’re fully committed to future-proofing our services accordingly.

“This expansion increases our annual vehicle storage capacity significant.

"And is yet another example of us implementing our ‘Always Moving Forward’ strategy.”

