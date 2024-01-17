Webasto UK, based in Doncaster, a leading provider of innovative climate systems and mobility solutions for the automotive and marine industries, is proud to announce a charitable donation of over £15,000 to Doncaster Housing for Young People.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This significant contribution is part of the ongoing benevolent efforts of the global Webasto Foundation, reflecting the company's commitment to supporting local communities worldwide.

The Webasto Foundation, guided by the principles of social responsibility and community engagement, seeks to make a positive impact in areas where Webasto operates. The foundation places a strong emphasis on education, sustainability, and social welfare, striving to create lasting benefits for individuals and communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Stoakes, Managing Director for Webasto UK, commented: "At Webasto, we recognise the importance of giving back to the communities near where we operate. The Webasto Foundation embodies our commitment to social responsibility, and we are proud to support initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Webasto UK Managing Director, Richard Stoakes presents, Doncaster Housing for Young People Volunteer Coordinator, Kim Jessop and CEO Michèle Beck with the Webasto Foundation donation.Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

“Each year staff across the globe get to vote on which charities will receive a donation and we are pleased that Doncaster Housing for Young People was chosen. It is such a deserving charity, and we are delighted to help support them in the crucial work they do."

Doncaster Housing for Young People provides vital well-being support and accommodation for young individuals aged 16-25 facing homelessness. The £15,652 donation from Webasto UK will play a crucial role in furthering the charity's mission, enabling them to continue providing essential services to vulnerable young people in the Doncaster community.

Michèle Beck, CEO of Doncaster Housing for Young People, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are overwhelmed by this generous donation from Webasto UK through the Webasto Foundation.

This is the largest single donation we’ve ever received and this will have a significant impact on our ability to support young people facing housing and social challenges.

We applaud Webasto for their commitment to making a positive difference in local communities and are honoured to be the chosen charity for this donation.

“The funds will enable us to provide at least another 12 months of counselling, as part of the wellbeing project, which is a vital part of supporting our young people.

"With this donation we can help young people with the basics in life such as a safe place to live whilst providing them with guidance and social skills to make lasting changes to their lives.”