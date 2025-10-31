Get prepared for 2026 as Calendar Club returns to Lakeside Village this Christmas

Lyndsey Parry, Lakeside Village's centre manager, in Calendar Club.

A popular pop-up store dedicated entirely to helping you keep your plans on track in the new year has returned to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping just in time for Christmas.

Calendar Club is a regular festive addition to Lakeside Village in Doncaster, with its pop-up shop offering a fantastic selection of gifts in the run-up to Christmas.

The store is home to more than 6,000 products to choose from, including 2026 calendars, diaries, and planners, along with a range of stationery and books. And, of course, advent calendars!

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “When Calendar Club opens its pop-up shop, it’s a surefire sign that Christmas is fast approaching. It’s great to have the team back with us for the next couple of months, which promises to be as busy as ever in the run-up to Christmas.

“All the much-loved brands will be on show, with calendars featuring the likes of leading football clubs and hit TV and movies, such as Stranger Things, Peaky Blinders, Star Wars, and Marvel, all ideal as either a present for a loved one, a stocking filler, or a secret Santa gift.”

The range of gifts also features many hugely popular children’s themes, including Winnie the Pooh, The Gruffalo, and Nightmare Before Christmas, along with local interest calendars and some featuring all your favourite breeds of cats and dogs.

To find out more about what’s happening at Lakeside Village in the build-up to Christmas, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk