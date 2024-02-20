Generous mobile fish and chip businesses feeding the homeless for free in Doncaster
Lee and Grace Robinson from Thorne have previously used their two mobile fish and chip van businesses – Time and Plaice and Your Plaice or Mine – to give out fish and chips and sausage and chips to the needy, and this Sunday, February 25, and again in March, they will be out and about, this time serving up either chilli or bolognaise as a change.
Grace told the Free Press: “This is something we are hoping to do every month, with the help of donations from our suppliers and customers.”
Donations have come from Bradbury Butchers Thorne, No6 by Sarah, The Barn Kitchen, MRH Gardening Services, Wroot Rocks, along with
donations from friends too.
The businesses supplier Newcastle Henry Colbecks has also donated and Collins Seafood.
Shelter estimates 453 people are homeless in Doncaster on any given night – including 209 children.