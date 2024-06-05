GatewayEast on shortlist to become home of reactor factory expected to generate “thousands” of jobs
Energy equipment manufacturer Holtec Britain is considering GatewayEast as a potential site for its new factory which will create small modular reactors.
Situated near the now-closed Doncaster Sheffield Airport, GatewayEast is a major development site specialising in aviation technology.
South Yorkshire, West Midlands, Tees Valley and Cumbria are the final four areas to be shortlisted for the scheme, with a decision to be made in autumn.
Expressions of interest were initially submitted by 13 local authorities and partnerships, including the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
No nuclear material would be dealt with at the site itself, with the reactors set to be a part of the drive towards Net Zero.
The factory would create two reactors per year, to be supplied to nuclear facilities across the world.
An estimated £1.3 billion will be invested into the site, which is expected to generate thousands of jobs.
If approved, the development could be a key asset in Doncaster Council’s South Yorkshire Airport City Plan.
Following the closure of the airport in 2022, it details plans to reopen the site and create a key aviation hub in the surrounding area.
The council recently signed a leasehold agreement with former airport owner Peel Group which would allow a new operator to reopen the site.
Negotiations to select a new operator are now ongoing, with an announcement expected in late summer.
