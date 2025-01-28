Future of popular Doncaster bakery cast into doubt as several shops remain closed this week

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:03 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 15:14 GMT
The future of a popular Doncaster-based bakery appears to be in doubt as several of their shops remain closed this week.

Branches of Cooplands were shuttered up yesterday, and are also closed today.

The Free Press understands that stores in Cantley and Armthorpe, East Laith Gate and Skellow are shut, the Woodlands branch closed last year.

Meanwhile at Worksop’s Cooplands a sign has been posted refusing entry to the owners and staff due to, what appears to be, non-payment of rent.

We have approached Cooplands on two occasions and as of yet not received a response.

