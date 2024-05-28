Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full fibre broadband is heading to a further five towns and villages across Doncaster as part of a huge broadband upgrade by Openreach.

Around 31,500 people living and working in Adwick Le Street, Armthorpe, Bentley, Conisbrough and Rossington are next in line for full fibre.

They join more than 90,000 homes and businesses across the Doncaster local authority area who already have access to the UK’s most reliable broadband technology, thanks to Openreach’s work.

Ros Jones, Elected Mayor of Doncaster, said: "Residents and businesses of Adwick, Armthorpe, Bentley, Conisbrough and Rossington will benefit from full fibre broadband. This will be a real boost for those areas of Doncaster, providing increased broadband speeds to businesses and households.

Full fibre heading to more than 31,000 homes and businesses across Doncaster.

“Doncaster is the largest Metropolitan Borough in the country by area, so it is vitally important that connectivity is as up-to-date as it can be, ensuring that no community is left behind.”

Across the UK, the company has published updated plans to build full fibre broadband to a record 517 more locations – covering a further 2.7[1] million homes and businesses.

Matthew Lovegrove, Openreach partnership manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “This is a huge infrastructure success story across South Yorkshire. No company is building faster or further in Europe, that we’re aware of.

“We won’t be stopping either. We plan to build even further across the county, to more towns, villages and our most rural communities.

“And our engineers are doing this at a rapid pace - despite this being a hugely complex engineering project.

“Our fibre checker has the latest information about our work in your area. It’s also worth noting that upgrades aren’t automatic. Once full fibre is available where you live, you’ll need to place an order to get connected and we’ll do the rest!

“Openreach’s network offers the widest choice of providers such as BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen – which means people have lots of choice and can get a great deal.”

The work is all part of Openreach’s £15 billion project to upgrade the UK’s broadband infrastructure - making gigabit-capable technology available to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, including 6.2 million in harder to reach more remote and rural areas.

More than 4.7 million homes and businesses across the UK have already upgraded to Full Fibre and demand continues to flow, with more than 50,000 orders being placed each week.

Openreach has also refreshed its online map and postcode checker https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/where-when-building-ultrafast-full-fibre-broadband to give a clearer, regularly updated view of its plans and progress between now and 2026.

The map now shows the levels of current and future expected full fibre coverage as of today, taking data from all of its build programmes, whilst the postcode checker continues to offer the most personalised view of the connectivity available to an individual home or business.