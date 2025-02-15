From Portugal to Doncaster: Building a Future Through Hard Work and Dedication

I came to the UK from Portugal at just 19 years old, seeking a better future for myself and my family

In July 2022, I was granted custody of my daughter, and by August 2023, I had taken a significant step forward by starting my own business AVCS Cleaning Solutions. We specialize in floor, upholstery, and oven cleaning, providing high-quality services to both residential and commercial clients. Over the past 18 months, I have worked tirelessly to build a reputable business, and I am incredibly grateful for the support of our loyal customers.

Today, I successfully run two companies while raising my two children, Leonor and Lara. Doncaster has provided me with opportunities that would have been impossible to achieve in Portugal, and I take great pride in contributing to the local business community. As we continue to grow, our focus is on expanding into the commercial sector. We have already worked with one of Doncaster's busiest restaurants, receiving excellent feedback from the owner.

Our commitment is to provide exceptional cleaning services at competitive rates, ensuring businesses maintain the highest standards of cleanliness. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported AVCS Cleaning Solutions. I look forward to the next stage of our journey as we continue to grow and serve the Doncaster community.