From humble beginnings Doncaster bathroom business marks 19 years of success

More Than Baths LTD sprang to life from humble beginnings and has steadily grown stronger, thanks to the unwavering support of the Doncaster community.

Director Richard Hassell told the free Press: “Ann, my mum, decided to venture into her own business after 30 years of working for others.

"Our little business has been growing steadily over the years many will remember of store being the original Rowland Pharmacy which serviced Balby for many years.

Richard and his mum Ann.

"The recent success has been nothing short of fantastic. The Covid times were tough, but thanks to our wonderful clients, we pulled through. It's just Ann, myself and our lovely cleaner, Barbara, who's been part of our journey from the very beginning – she's practically family!

“Ann has now took a more relaxed role with placing me in a trusted position of the director, I hope the success will continue and we can continue to service the people of Doncaster and surrounding areas.”

Ann said: "The success of More Than Baths has far surpassed my expectations. Whether our customers spend £2 or £20,000, each one is highly valued. We attentively listen, and no request is too challenging. Upholding our exceptional reputation and earned recommendations requires rigorous effort."

