From apprentice to manager: how national graduate scheme fast tracks career progression

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harry Russell, 27, began his career journey at Keepmoat in September 2021 as part of the inaugural Land and Partnerships Graduate Scheme, and has worked his way up to Assistant Land and Partnership Manager in just two years.

When he joined the housebuilder, the structured two-year graduate scheme provided Harry with the opportunity to learn and grow with significant potential for future progression. Key areas of focus for the training included assisting with and demonstrating the identification of potential land and partnership opportunities, supporting in the evaluation of potential new sites and scheme viability and aiding in building relationships with partner organisations and external stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After successfully completing his graduate programme, Harry was promoted to an Assistant Land and Partnership Manager for Keepmoat Group, based at its head office in Doncaster. Here he supported regional land teams on initiatives and pilots, as well as nurturing corporate relationships with Homes England.

Harry Russell, Assistant Land & Partnership Manager

More recently Harry has taken a regional-focused role as Assistant Land and Partnership Manager for the West Midlands and South West. His role within the West Midlands team focuses on implementing its land strategy and growth ambitions, with a particular focus on public sector tenders and procurement.

Commenting on his journey at Keepmoat, Harry explains: “Prior to joining Keepmoat, I had internships at various consultancies and then worked briefly for a start-up housing guardianship company. What attracted me to house building and the land sector, was the tangible difference you’re making to people’s lives for the better. With Keepmoat in particular being at the forefront of this change.”

“I always wanted to work for a company that prided itself on being ambitious but also socially conscious. At Keepmoat we partner with local authorities and registered providers to deliver much needed new homes to local communities. I am proud to work for a business that focuses on delivering quality and affordable homes for those that need them most. Creating safe and sustainable communities as a result.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Smith, Head of Land & Partnerships for Keepmoat, West Midlands added: “It has been a privilege to watch Harry progress in his role. The team is so pleased with his progression throughout both his apprenticeship and his current role at Keepmoat. Since starting at Keepmoat three years ago, Harry has become a pivotal part of the team and plays a vital role in the future success of the business.

“Our apprenticeship schemes are a testament to Keepmoat’s commitment to delivering key skilled workers into the talent pipeline and nurturing the next generation of skilled workers in the industry, particularly as the sector needs to find 30,000 workers by 2026.”