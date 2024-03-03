Frenchgate’s ‘Our Planet Pledge’ hailed a huge success as it enters its second phase

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since the campaign was launched, Frenchgate has recycled over three tonnes of plastic and over 103 tonnes of cardboard.

The next phase of Our Planet Pledge continues the message of “small changes make a big difference” and will see the centre encouraging customers to carry reusable water bottles and reminding them to bring their own shopping bags.

Last year the centre partnered with a local school trust to give pupils aged 3 - 16 from XP, XP East, Plover School, Green Top School, Carcroft School, Norton Junior and Norton Infants School the opportunity to make their own pledges and display them for all to see.

Banners across the Centre highlight the issues facing the sea.

Additionally, they have regularly shared tips about how we can all shop and live greener across social media.

Ian Leech, marketing manager at Frenchgate said: “Everyone at the centre is very happy about how successful Our Planet Pledge has been, and we’re so excited for the next phase where we will champion taking action together to join the revolution against plastic.